A Woonona man has been jailed over a string of thefts where he nabbed $355 worth in alcohol, robot vacuums and an electric scooter, as well as a police pursuit in the months after.
David Humphries, 45, fronted Wollongong Local Court wearing his prison greens on Wednesday where he was handed his sentence for several crimes.
According to court documents, in May this year, Humphries went to an Aldi in Corrimal and stole an electric scooter valued at $399 from the 'specials' table.
A month later, he returned to the store and loaded a trolley with two robot vacuums totalling $698, two massage guns totalling $140, and a plasma cutter (electrical tool) valued at $299.
Humphries was seen on CCTV leaving the trolley by the front door before purchasing a loaf of bread, then making off with the trolley as he exited.
In October, Humphries and an unknown co-accused visited Dan Murphy's in the Corrimal Village Shopping Centre and loaded two bottles of Wild Turkey, a bottle of Jack Daniels, two Jim Beam black labels into bags in a trolley.
The co-accused put another Jim Bean bottle in the trolley, paid for it, and the pair walked out with the bagged alcohol totalling $335. CCTV again foiled Humphries theft, which revealed him placing the bottles into bags while walking through the store.
The following month on November 7, police saw Humphries, who has never been licenced, behind the wheel of a white MG SUV leaving a Bellambi driveway.
Officers activated their lights while Humphries crossed to the incorrect side of the road across unbroken lines. Police terminated the pursuit, however later found the car dumped outside a Bellambi address.
About 2.30pm, police saw Humphries run into a front door and shortly after found him hiding in a bedroom. On an outstanding warrant, he was arrested at the scene.
He pleaded guilty to police pursuit not stopping while driving dangerously, never licensed person driving a vehicle on the road, three counts of shoplifting, two counts of goods in personal custody suspected stolen, and contravening an apprehended violence order.
In court, Magistrate Robert Walker handed Humphries a nine-month jail sentence, backdating from November.
He will be eligible for release in August next year.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.