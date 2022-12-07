Shellharbour residents say pressure on existing parking facilities will be exacerbated by current and planned developments and long-term planning needs to be undertaken to address their concerns.
Joan Vinton said the parking lot at Mary Street and Alans Lane had become "dangerous", particularly at pick-up and drop-off times for the multiple schools in the nearby area.
Rod FitzGerald said it was gridlock.
"When it is school pick-up time and drop-off time, you cannot move in this car park," he said.
The residents believe that current issues will worsen with the completion of a number of multi-storey developments along Addison Street.
Already, the loss of footpaths to building works and an influx of workers are causing concern, Shellharbour councillor Rob Petreski said.
"The developer that's building on the corner took a row of car spots because they need it as operational land, so the car parking was diminished," he said.
"We're allowing developments, multi-storey, high-density developments without the sufficient parking to suit the residents."
In last week's Shellharbour City Council meeting, Cr Petreski raised a motion for a parking study and highlighted a number of temporary parking sites in the area, particularly near Stockland Shellharbour.
"With the population boom and a reduction in the temporary car parking spaces, it doesn't take too much to cast your mind forward five, 10, 15 years to find out we're going to be in a parking squeeze," he said.
The motion was voted down however a motion raised by Councillor Kellie Marsh to organise a briefing or workshop for councillors was passed.
Ms Vinton said council needed to take a long-term approach to parking requirements in the CBD.
"You need a proper committee with councillors, council officers, road and traffic engineers, the police, [representatives of] Stockland Shellharbour," she said. "It needs to be at that calibre. A study, not a workshop."
The need for car parking in Shellharbour was particularly acute due to the limited public transport options, the residents said.
"We had visitors here for two weeks, they caught the train down from Sydney and there was no bus from the train station," Mr FitzGerald said.
The briefing for councillors will go ahead in 2023.
