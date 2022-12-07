Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour residents say current carparks are in gridlock daily

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Cr Lou Stefanovski, Cr Maree Duffy-Moon, Helene Kivell, Joan Vinton, Suzanne Spark, Rod FitzGerald and Cr Robert Petreski. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Shellharbour residents say pressure on existing parking facilities will be exacerbated by current and planned developments and long-term planning needs to be undertaken to address their concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.