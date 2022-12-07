A Unanderra brewery has been named the best newcomer in Australia.
Seeker Brewing took home the 2022 New Brewing Company Award at the Beer & Brewer Awards, which rounds up the best breweries across Australia.
Founder Jeff Argent - who previously ran Grassy Knoll - said Seeker's success was down to its ties to the local community.
"We've always strived to not only make the best beers we can (taking out 3 gold, 3 silver and two bronze in two national beer competitions), but to include the local community as much as possible and be a part of something bigger than ourselves," he said.
"Our local collaborations with companies such as Huck the World, DP Surfboards and RAD music has always been at the forefront of what we have wanted to do as a brewing company."
The judges said the hazy and low alcohol beers at Seeker stood out and gave a nod to the wider craft beer community in the Illawarra and South Coast.
"Not only has it meant a lot for our small team but for the burgeoning craft beer scene in Wollongong and the South Coast," Mr Argent said.
