Taxi customer service above and beyond. Letters, December 9, 2022

Taxi customer service above and beyond. Letters to the Editor, December 9, 2022

December 9 2022 - 4:30am
The Wollongong Taxi Co needs to receive the greatest of support for their excellent service. I requested a taxi at 5.40am on Monday to take me to the Wollongong Day Surgery. The taxi arrived at 5.45am and deposited me at 6am at the surgery. When I alighted at the surgery my glasses fell from my bag into the cab .

