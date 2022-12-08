Taxi customer service above and beyond. Letters, December 9, 2022

The Wollongong Taxi Co needs to receive the greatest of support for their excellent service. I requested a taxi at 5.40am on Monday to take me to the Wollongong Day Surgery. The taxi arrived at 5.45am and deposited me at 6am at the surgery. When I alighted at the surgery my glasses fell from my bag into the cab .
Upon discovering my loss I contacted the very efficient booking operator, explained my problem and said I would arrange to pick them up if they were located. Twenty minutes later the driver arrived at the Wollongong Day Sergey and handed me my missing glasses. This kind of service needs to recognised and I thank the Wollongong Taxi Co for their remarkable customer service.
Dick Evans, Corrimal
Many people think that the steelworks is a monolithic giant that does not change. The Port Kembla Steelworks is facing a mammoth task in transforming its processes so they maintain their licence to operate, and it is the citizens of the Illawarra who will be an important factor in that. ('Plastics fed into coke ovens', Mercury, December 6.)
Decarbonisation is the name of the 'game'. BlueScope has an almighty task ahead of it and it will have to be successful to survive. In many of these projects, there will be a reliance on a deep understanding of chemistry, metallurgy and thermodynamics backed up by engineering. There are not simple solutions and many steel producers will be wanting to change. The catchcry is sustainability, survival and Green Steel.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Anne O'Hara's 'Case for climate action' (Mercury, December 4) is alarming. She says Chris Bowen's 'Impossible Dream' is "the best option under the circumstances", even though it's already quietly sounding the death knell for this country's advanced nation status.
Bowen tells us within eight years, 82 per cent of Australia's energy will be produced by renewables. This will require 22,000 solar panels installed every single day and 40 giant windmills built every month right up until 2030. As well, 28,000km of new transmission lines will have to be built.
If Ms O'Hara wants clean energy and the reduced usage and demand for fossil fuels, there's a much more effective option - one that works. It's called nuclear, and been successfully evolving technologically over 70 years. Thirty countries around the world currently use it and between them they have 439 reactors. Another 55 are being built, most in Asian countries. And, we are now seeing countries that abandoned nuclear for renewals about-facing and recommissioning mothballed nuclear plants, and extending the life and capacity of others.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.