Taxi customer service above and beyond. Letters, December 9, 2022

If Ms O'Hara wants clean energy and the reduced usage and demand for fossil fuels, there's a much more effective option - one that works. It's called nuclear, and been successfully evolving technologically over 70 years. Thirty countries around the world currently use it and between them they have 439 reactors. Another 55 are being built, most in Asian countries. And, we are now seeing countries that abandoned nuclear for renewals about-facing and recommissioning mothballed nuclear plants, and extending the life and capacity of others.