Big things are expected of young Austinmer golf prodigy Lara Thomsen.
Though the 14-year-old is just concerned with dominating the here and now.
And she is doing a great job at doing just that.
Lara is the new women's club champion at Wollongong Golf Club.
It is the third year on the trot that Lara has been crowned the women's club champion, with her first victory in Wollongong coming just after she turned 12.
During her latest club championship win Lara also set a new women's course record of 66 off the stick. She won the 54-hole event finishing 7 under par.
Lara followed this tremendous showing with another breathtaking display last weekend in winning The Associates Championship at The Australian Golf Club in a 36 hole stroke play event.
Lara was ecstatic with how she was playing, adding she had worked hard on her overall game.
"A good part of my game is I try to stay in my own bubble and just focus on what I need to do," she said
"I'd say the best part of my game is usually my putting and my driver off the tee is pretty consistent and straight but it's mostly putting when I play well."
The talented teenager was introduced to golf when she was about eight-years-old by her grandparents, who live near Wollongong Golf Club.
"Nowadays everyone plays golf in my family including my uncles, aunties, brothers, sisters, pretty much all of us," Lara said.
"My brother is pretty good but I'd say I'm probably the best in the family at the moment."
The St Mary Star of the Sea College student said combining school work with training and playing golf tournaments presented some challenges but she enjoyed working hard in school and on her golf.
The youngster, who hopes to one day travel and play golf professionally, said she modelled her game on a couple of pros, particularly Cam Smith.
"I really love Cam Smith because he has the best short game ever and I also used to watch Adam Scott a lot because he has a really good swing but Cam Smith is my favourite now," Lara said.
"He just won the Australian Open so it was really nice to see. I hope one day to be playing in big tournaments like he does."
Lara said working with Wollongong Golf Club coach Jack Kessell and practising regularly with talented juniors at the club had done wonders for her game.
"Wollongong is the best. They have great facilities and coaching.
"Without Wollongong I wouldn't be where I am now. Wollongong has definitely shaped me to the player I am today. The junior clinics they have here are like amazing," she said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
