The last time Western Sydney's newest midfield sensation Calem Nieuwenhof played at WIN Stadium was for cross-town rivals Sydney FC, where he scored a screamer of a goal against Wellington in the 2020-21 season.
It was a strike that kick-started his professional career and well and truly but him on the list for best upcoming talents in Australian football.
Fast-forward almost two years and the 21 year old is hoping to repeat his fortunes against the same opponents for his new club the Wanderers when the two sides meet on Saturday in A-League Men's action.
Mark Rudan's second-placed Wanderers team will face off against Ufuk Talay's Phoenix in what will be a return to a 'home-away-from-home' for the New Zealand side following being based in the Illawarra during two COVID-19 seasons.
One of the main reasons the Wanderers are getting results in the competition this season is due to the form of Nieuwenhof and if he keeps it up, it will be likely the club will reach their first finals appearance since 2017.
Speaking with the Mercury, Nieuwenhof said there had been no drop in intensity levels at training during the World Cup break and that he hoped he would have similar fortunes this weekend as he did the last time he played in Wollongong.
"Training has been tough, it has been really good," he said.
"It's almost been like a second pre-season. We've been putting in a lot of hard work which puts us in good stead coming into this game and for the remainder of the season.
"It feels like it was so long ago [last goal at WIN]. Hopefully I can do it again and I will do my best, it was a really good goal. I'll try and get one for the Wanderers now. I felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye. I just got the ball and whacked it and I was lucky enough that it went in the right place."
The Wanderers head into the fixture on Saturday slight favourites with 13 points from a possible 18 and four wins out of six to start the season. The side are on a high following their 1-0 Sydney Derby victory.
Nieuwenhof - who has started every game for the Wanderers this season - said the confidence amongst the group was high.
"The morale has been really good," he said.
"Obviously the win [against Sydney] in the last game before the break let us come into the break with our heads held high. I think throughout the last three to four weeks it's been a lot of hard work and we've been putting our heads down. [We've been] sort of trying to prepare for this game and preparing for the next few games which are really important for us."
Nieuwenhof added that despite his own impressive personal form, he owed it all to the team around him.
"I've been really happy with how I've been going up until now. The main thing I've been happy with is how well we've been doing as a team. I've also been happy with the game time I've been getting."
The Phoenix and the Wanderers kick-off at 5pm.
In the A-League Women's, Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby will be hoping to continue her good run of form for Sydney against Brisbane whilst Illawarra Stingrays' Danika Matos and Sheridan Gallagher take on Adelaide playing for WSW.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
