Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park Newsagency sells $1 million winning Lotto ticket

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from The Lott.

Albion Park Newsagency has seen a stream of customers checking their lottery tickets on Thursday morning following the news it sold a $1 million winning entry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.