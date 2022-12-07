Albion Park Newsagency has seen a stream of customers checking their lottery tickets on Thursday morning following the news it sold a $1 million winning entry.
The winner is a registered player and claimed the division one prize in Wednesday's Lotto draw.
Albion Park Newsagency employee Sandra Spokes said the business had been busy with people checking their tickets, but the lucky winner had not yet been among them.
While the shop had sold division one-winning tickets in the past, Mrs Spokes said, this was probably the first in about three years.
"It feels great - I just wish it was me," she said with a laugh.
