Drugs valued at $600k seized from Sydney hotel rooms

A man has been arrested over the alleged supply of illicit drugs after police seized drugs worth $600,000 from two Sydney hotel rooms.
A 52-year-old man was stopped in Sydney's Commonwealth Street about on Wednesday morning before officers executed two search warrants at hotels in Wentworth Street and Bond Street, Sydney.
During the search warrants, officers found 500 MDMA tablets, 100g of cocaine, 3.2kg of 1,4-butanediol, 700g of methylamphetamine, more than a 1kg of cannabis, and more than $70,000 cash.
The drugs seized have an estimated potential street value of $600,000.
All items were seized to undergo forensic examination.
The man was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and charged with 23 offences, including:
The man, from Burwood, was refused bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court today.
