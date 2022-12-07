It's a sign the system is sick when all arrows lead to the ED

OPINION
Navigating the health system at the moment is a bit like like a yes/no flowchart, but no matter what your answer is, all the arrows point to the emergency department.
Earlier this week, a new round of quarterly statistics showed things are worse than ever at Wollongong ED.
Patients waited well above the average for NSW, fewer than ever left the ED within the four-hours, the median wait time was the highest recorded and the average wait in an ambulance outside the ED was above the benchmark, at 31 minutes.
There are many reasons the ED is struggling to meet demand, but one of the big ones - according to our own health department - is the lack of GP appointments.
Due to a shortage of doctors and the long term freeze on Medicare rebates which is making it hard for GPs to meet increasing costs, lots of clinics across the Illawarra have stopped bulk-billing.
The big medical centres no longer take walk-ins, and there are simply fewer GPs with openings. If you can get in, you're more likely to have to pay (not possible for everyone), and you might have to wait several weeks.
So people end up going to emergency, even if they don't really need to.
Asked about the hospital's performance, a health district spokeswoman highlighted "reduced access for the community to GP appointments...directly impacted system performance during the quarter".
"We continue to urge our community to consider alternative options to the ED for minor conditions," she said. "These options include medical centres or GPs, the Urgent Care Centre at Bulli Hospital, pharmacies, or calling HealthDirect..."
So let me see - there are no GPs available, which is why the ED is full and patients are waiting in there for days, so we should go to the GP instead, which is not available?
No wonder the system is struggling.
And it's not just the search for a GP that leads you back to the ED.
Earlier this year, I phoned Health Direct when my daughter had tonsillitis.
I couldn't get in to see a GP for nine days - which would have been useless - and the nurse on the hotline told me that if I couldn't see a GP within TWO HOURS I would need to take her to emergency.
Firstly, I don't know of anywhere there are GP appointments available within two hours. And secondly, in what world does it make sense for a kid with tonsillitis to go and sit in a crowded emergency department, adding to the pressure on already overloaded medical staff.
I didn't follow the advice, and eventually convinced my GP to squeeze us in. But that's not possible for everyone, which is why there are plenty of people - kids and adults - going to emergency for non-urgent conditions.
No one wants to be there if they don't have to.
But for sick people, who just want to get the treatment they need however they can, advice to go elsewhere when they can't is unhelpful and a clear sign that it's something in the system - not in their behaviour - that needs to change.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.