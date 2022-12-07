The Lions have continued their impressive recruitment drive for 2023, snaring promising defender Ekoue D'Almeida from rivals Coniston.
D'Almeida will join Cringila for next year's Premier League campaign after spending the past couple of seasons with the JJ Kelly Park.
The right back will added much-needed staunch to the young Cringila outfit's defence, who are looking to build after making the IPL finals for the first time in over a decade in 2022.
The Lions showed plenty of attacking flair, scoring 26 goals during the regular season, but also conceded 21 on their way to reaching the preliminary final.
Head coach Jorge de Matos said it was a major coup to get D'Almeida's signature.
"Ekoue is a player that myself and 'Ice' [assistant coach Icko Atanasoski] have had a great relationship with in the past. And when the opportunity came about to bring him on board, I think it was a no-brainer for us," he said.
"Full credit to the boys who were there last season, they did wonderfully for us, but this was an opportunity for Ekoue to come in and bolster our squad. He's got a great motor and ability to get up and down the field, he's excellent defensively and also great going forward.
"He is really what you're looking for in a modern day footballer, being a forward defender."
The D'Almeida signing comes on the back of the Lions recruiting former Wollongong Wolves midfielder Harrison Taranto, while they've also retained a host of young talent.
Cringila's leading goal-scorer in 2022, Stefan Dimoski, headlines this list, alongside the likes of Ryan Akhurst, Michael Mendes and Anthony Krsteski.
"We're not blind to obviously what we need experience, but with the experienced heads we've already got with our keeper 'Nik' [Ristevski], [Ben] Zucco, [Peter] Simonoski and Stefan, it's about bringing in that youth and making sure we're building something for the long term, not just for the short term," de Matos said.
"That's been our goal all across the board and the coaching ranks, we want to build a team for the next 10 years, not just for the next two. And that's why we've targeted players like Ekoue and Harrison, to add to our young core in the hopes that they keep growing and enter their peak years together.
"We might add one or two more [players], but nothing too drastic. We've stayed loyal and true to the boys that did well for us last season and we're just looking to improve where we can, rather than do a full squad overhaul. That was always the focus going into this off-season."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
