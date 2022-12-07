Illawarra Mercury
Cringila Lions add key piece to 2023 Illawarra Premier League title puzzle

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 8 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 9:58am
Lions recruit Ekoue D'Almeida looks to control possession during an Illawarra Premier League game for Coniston earlier this year. Picture by Adam McLean

The Lions have continued their impressive recruitment drive for 2023, snaring promising defender Ekoue D'Almeida from rivals Coniston.

