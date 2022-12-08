The life of a semi-professional footballer is one that requires many sacrifices.
For former Wolves junior-turned first-team player Fletcher Mcfarlane, this is most certainly the case following the announcement of his re-signing at NPL1 Victoria club, Port Melbourne.
After spending his junior years at the Wolves, Fletcher won pretty much all there was to offer in the Sydney FC youth and reserve grade teams, playing alongside current Wanderers superstar Calem Nieuwenhof.
He moved back to the Wolves to play under then first team coach Luke Wilkshire, before deciding the time was right to move to Victoria to play for Port Melbourne in the NPL first division.
Following a successful first season there, the 'Sharks' finished in second spot behind South Melbourne and were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual grand final winners Oakleigh Cannons. Mcfarlane played an important role in the midfield throughout the entirety of the season and as a result was rewarded with another contract.
"Last year I thought I had a good season," Mcfarlane told the Mercury.
"I played a few different positions than what I'm used to just due to the squad's needs. It was like a transition year for me as well because I moved states, I moved lifestyles and I changed everything. I'm still only 21 so I'm still fairly young so I thought it was the right time to make that move.
"I moved now because I knew it would be something that I couldn't do when I'm older, like 27 or 28. But at the time when I was only 20, I thought now is the perfect time. It was a perfect life lesson for me also, to move out of home and to come down to a league that is known to be notoriously tougher.
"When I sat down [with Port Melbourne] last year towards the end of last season and sorted out my playing contract I was quite happy to continue to work with the coach and for the team to go one better."
The goal to reach the professional level is still very much the aim for Mcfarlane, who not long ago, was involved for Sydney FC during their recent era of dominance.
"That is the main goal [to play professionally]," he said.
"There was an off-season where I played about four or five games for Sydney in the A-League team. At the time when I was at Sydney that was their golden era with players like Milos Ninkovic, Bobo, all those players when they were going through their almost undefeated seasons.
"That's when I got to experience that A-League atmosphere and that was really cool with some of the things I saw there I haven't forgotten. Just how the players acted and the team bond they had was really special," Mcfarlane said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
