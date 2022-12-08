Mancconi might have waited 21 starts to break through, but trainer Brett Lazzarini is confident of more success on the way, as long as the summer sun continues to shine.
The five-year-old gelding was wide all the way at Wyong over 1350 metres but surged off the turn to breakthrough a fortnight ago on a Good 3.
It's the key to producing his best, as Lazzarini takes Mancconi to Kembla Grange on Saturday, on a track which will push towards a similar rating.
"Everyone looks at how long he took to win, but he just hasn't had those dry tracks he wants," Lazzarini said.
"That was the first time he was on a really fast track and it was a big effort to win.
"It's a fair race, the top weight (Crafty Eagle) is obviously a nice horse as well, but I think we're in for a good prep."
Crafty Eagle is a promising type, nailing Matthew Smith's Chain Of Gold on the line at Warwick Farm a fortnight ago, at just his second start for John Thompson.
The 1400m Midway Class 1 Handicap also features Mr Rock It, trained by Rob and Luke Price, who ran a close third behind Astero and Excelladus in a BenchMark 72 race at Kembla on The Gong day last start.
Excelladus is a $3.60 favourite with Bet365 for Saturday's Class 1600m Midway, as Lazzarini takes Iverson for another shot at city-class success.
"It's the third week in a row he's backed up and I've very rarely done that with a horse before, but he's just thriving," Lazzarini said.
"He's a typical So You Think, more mature with another year in him, he probably should have won at Nowra last start.
"We'll roll forward off the speed, hopefully he can get a spot fourth or fifth behind the speed from the draw and he'll be some chance with no weight on his back."
The Prices have Verbek ($12) in the Midway as well, but has also accepted at Kembla Grange, while South Coast trainer Tyrone Coyle, a close mate of Lazzarini, will start noted front-runner Prince Aurelius ($12).
Iverson is around the $21 mark.
Lazzarini has two other runners at Kembla Grange.
Bonus Tempus was luckless last time out at Wyong, finding no room in the straight before fighting on late 3.6 lengths off winner Parrying.
He steps up from 1100m straight to 1500m. And three-year-old Xtravagant gelding Feng has his second career start, after a mishap where the bridle band shifted over the horse's ear, before finishing fifth behind Theresa Bateup-trained Luckyimwithaimee at Sapphire Coast.
"There's a lot of improvement in him," Lazzarini said.
"We'll see the best of him in a couple of preps time."
The first at Kembla Grange jumps at 12.40pm on Saturday.
