Christmas carols are back at Figtree High

Wollongong's biggest community carols is back - on December 10 at Figtree High School.
Since 1995 Figtree Anglican Church has hosted the carols which have regularly drawn crowds of up to 7000 people.
The 28th anniversary of the popular event will feature guest artists including former contestants on The Voice Nic and Skye, acclaimed children's performer Sean W Smith, and local talent leading the singing of your favourite carols.
Carnival rides, children's activities, a host of local food vendors and, for the first time, an ice-skating rink, will add to the festive atmosphere on the night, which will culminate in the spectacular Figtree Grove fireworks display.
"We're so thankful to be able to bring Figtree Community Carols back on site at Figtree High School this year," Figtree Anglican Church Senior Minister Robin Kinstead said.
"The carols has attracted such strong community support over the years and we know there's such a large, core group of people who look forward to it every year.
"So, after what has been a prolonged period of so many unexpected challenges brought on by Covid, we'd love to invite the people of Wollongong to join us for a wonderful night of fun and entertainment, as together we celebrate the Christmas season."
Entry is free to Figtree Community Carols, which is sponsored by Wollongong City Council, South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, and Figtree Grove. It will be held on the rear oval at Figtree High School on Saturday, December 10, from 5.30pm - 9.30pm.
