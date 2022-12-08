A Warrawong man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for two years after he intimidated a disabled woman in her home earlier this year.
Kenneth William Forno appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he was handed his sentence.
According to agreed facts tendered to the court, the victim who is immobile due to her disabilities heard banging coming from her front door and windows on March 5 this year.
The woman, who was in the bathroom at the time, suspected it to be Forno, and did not respond.
She also believed he was under the influence of methylamphetamine at the time, according to court documents.
Shortly after, Forno was standing at the bathroom door. After she told him to leave and threatened to call the police, he came aggressive and repeatedly shouted "f---ing ring 'em'."
The victim became scared and called triple-0 before Forno fled. A few days later, police arrested him at his Warrawong address.
Forno pleaded guilty to intimidation intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm earlier this year.
The court heard on Wednesday the victim was "absolutely terrified" and was particularly vulnerable given her health at the time.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said Forno's record did not offer him any leniency in his sentence and handed him a two-year community correction order with supervision.
An apprehended violence order was also put in place to protect the victim.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 for 24-hour crisis counselling or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for family, domestic and sexual violence support. If someone is in danger, call 000.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
