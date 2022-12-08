James Carey is an excellent Elvis impersonator.
The 16-year-old says he gets into character by practising the 'King of Rock and Roll's' poses in the mirror, slicking back his black wig, and putting on his shades.
And then comes the voice.
James, who is performing in The Disability Trust's 2022 end of year show at Wollongong Town Hall, is multi-talented.
He isacting and singing in a murder mystery play titled I Did It! and gave the Mercury a sneak preview of his rendition of Elvis' Suspicious Minds before the first show on Thursday.
"I saw the Elvis movie earlier this year and I really got into his catalogue of songs," James said.
But it's acting the seasoned performer is most passionate about.
"I personally just love making people laugh and making them feel good about themselves," James said.
"It brings me such a such a good feeling to make people laugh and get them out of their struggles in life."
James is part of The Disability Trust's group of budding junior performers named the Mischief Makers who are bringing the murder mystery to the hall from December 8 to 10.
After the play, audiences will also be treated to a dynamic performance from the Trust's over 30 drama group Altogether Drama titled Circus Miraculous!
Circus Miraculous! playwright Jessica Szulerowski said it took months of hard work to bring the show together, adding the audience should prepare themselves to be "wowed".
"It's definitely one of those shows where there's more than meets the eye, you've got to expect to unexpected," Jessica said.
"There'll be dancing, magic, rolling and tumbling and so much more.
"Everyone's done a fantastic job."
Director of the drama groups Anne-Louise Rentell agreed.
"They're all fantastic. The performers bring their own individuality and their own interpretations to everything they do," she said.
" Everyone steps into that space and is so confident. And this show is very exciting because it's the first time we've had a play written by one of the participants."
The excitement was building backstage as tumblers stretched their limbs and singers warmed up their voices.
And as for first-show nerves? Forget about it.
"I don't get nervous," James said, who has been performing since age seven.
"I just get myself in the mood. I might do a bit of a warm up, then I'll go to the theatre for the day."
Tickets for The Mischief Makers and Altogether Drama's I Did It! and Circus Miraculous! Friday and Saturday shows can be purchased here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
