Ben Waine has happy memories of playing at WIN Stadium.
It was at the Wollongong venue back in early 2021 that the Phoenix striker started to really seize his moment in the A-League Men's competition - and the "Waine Train" began to gather steam.
Waine had waited patiently for his opportunity to come, but it proved worth the wait, with the Wellington young gun finishing that season with seven goals. Highlights included a neat late header at WIN to secure victory over Western United.
Now 21 years old, Waine has become a key member of the side and is a popular figure thanks to the #WaineTrain online campaign by Phoenix supporters.
The forward hopes to add more goals to his tally when Wellington return to WIN Stadium to face the Wanderers on Saturday. The game is taking place as a thank you to the Illawarra for hosting the Nix during the 2020/21 season, when they couldn't get back to New Zealand due to COVID travel restrictions.
"Obviously living there for six or seven months, I got quite accustomed to that place, and it's a special place to me. It's also where I started to find my feet, so I'm looking forward to coming back," Waine said.
"I definitely see it [Wollongong] as a home away from home. It was a special time that I spent there and I actually really love the place, so hopefully it's a positive result on the weekend."
However, standing in Wellington's way is one of the most in-form teams in the A-Leagues competition. Western Sydney sit in second place on the ladder and will head into Saturday's game as favourites.
The Wanderers picked up four wins from six starts before the three-week break for the FIFA World Cup.
"They're nicely up at the high end of the table and they're going to give us a big challenge on the weekend," Waine said.
"I worked with [Wanderers coach] Mark Rudan for a little bit when he was at the Phoenix. From what I've seen, the way he conducts the team is about being a team of grafters and grinders, and they battle extremely hard. So you can't expect anything less from them, but we'll up for the challenge."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
