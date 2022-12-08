Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Assault adds 12 months to Mangerton man's sentence

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The brutal attack on the man's pregnant girlfriend added 12 months to the man's current sentence. Picture from file

A Mangerton man who choked and dragged his pregnant girlfriend by her throat in front of her young children in a shocking act of domestic violence will remain behind bars until at least June 15 next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.