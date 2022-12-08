A Mangerton man who choked and dragged his pregnant girlfriend by her throat in front of her young children in a shocking act of domestic violence will remain behind bars until at least June 15 next year.
The Mangerton man pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
On November 25, 2021 the man was at his girlfriend's address in Mangerton when the couple began arguing around 9.10am.
As the argument escalated, the man threatened the victim while shouting in her face "I'll get ya, you f---ing dog".
With the argument escalating in front of the children, the woman attempted to remove herself, going towards the bedroom, but as she began to walk through the hallway the man grabbed the woman by her hair from behind.
The man then grabbed the woman by the throat with his other hand, drawing the woman backwards.
This led the woman to start screaming and trying to escape while the man dragged her to the floor and, when she was on her knees, pulled her back towards the living room, causing grazes to her knees.
The man started yelling abuse into the woman's face as the woman continued to try and struggle and escape.
After some time, the man let go, grabbed his things and left.
Neighbours called police at around 9.35am after hearing screaming from the unit and officers arrived at 10.30am. The woman by this point was upset and distressed, fearing the man would return.
About 2am the next day, police were patrolling Port Kembla when they saw the man walking along Reservoir Street in Port Kembla. Police approached the man who made admissions to having cannabis in his bag. Police found 0.64 grams of cannabis in the man's bag.
During a later interview with police, the man admitted to the cannabis but denied assaulting his girlfriend. He later pleaded guilty prior to a hearing date being set.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced the man to 12 months in prison, with a three month non parole period. The man, who is serving a sentence at Clarence Correctional Centre for other matters, will have an additional three months added to his existing sentence, making him eligible for parole on June 15, 2023.
