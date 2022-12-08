Summer is already here and there is still no indication on when fencing around Towradgi Point will be removed.
For more than six months a beachside area at the end of Towradgi Road has been fenced off.
Located adjacent to a picnic area, playground and the shared pathway, it has become an eyesore for both the local community and visitors.
There have also been reports that high winds tend to blow rubbish into the site behind the fences.
Concerns about the fencing around the site was raised ahead of the recent UCI road cycling event held in Wollongong in September.
Many felt it needed to be removed to present a more appealing image for visitors to the region.
However, the fencing wasn't removed then and it seems unlikely to be taken down before beachgoers flock to the area.
Wollongong City Council had been conducting work on the footpath at Towradgi Point when possible Aboriginal middens were uncovered.
An application had been put into Heritage NSW at the time to see when construction can be restarted.
"Temporary fencing was installed and must remain in place while next steps are undertaken.- Wollongong City Council spokeswoman on fencing at Towradgi Point
"Due to some Aboriginal cultural heritage items being identified at the site, Towradgi Point footpath construction has stopped," a council spokeswoman said.
"Temporary fencing was installed and must remain in place while next steps are undertaken.
"These requirements were set by the Department of Planning and Environment and Heritage NSW.
"We are working with key stakeholders, including members of the Aboriginal community and relevant agencies, to secure State Government approval for the works to continue.
"While this can take considerable time to work through the defined assessment process, it's important we get it right for all parties."
While the fencing remains, the spokeswoman said council staff would ensure rubbish trapped within the fencing was removed regularly.
"In the interim, we continue to undertake weekly cleaning of the area," the spokeswoman said.
"Extra cleaning is planned over the summer holidays at this and other key spots along our beautiful foreshore."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.