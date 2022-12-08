Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Towradgi Point beachside eyesore is still there

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wire fence around a Towradgi Point work site is still in place - and may be there all summer long. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Summer is already here and there is still no indication on when fencing around Towradgi Point will be removed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.