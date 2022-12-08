Wollongong Devils snare three NSW Touch State Cup titles

Three of the six Wollongong Touch Association teams that contested the recent NSW State Cup in Port Macquarie were crowned champions.
Two other teams made the semifinals in their division while the remaining side was knocked out in the quarters, to see the Devils' finish third in the club championships, their best ever showing at a NSW State Cup.
Wollongong Touch Association vice president Tim Robinson said it was a great result all around for the Devils.
"It's the first time ever that Wollongong has finished that high in the club championships for the NSW State Cup, which is really amazing," he said.
"To have such a good effort from all six teams is brilliant especially when you consider having to come up against some really top class metro clubs that send so many more teams.
"To be able to compete with them and trump them in the end and finish in the top three in the state as a club is such a remarkable achievement and one that we are really proud of."
The Devils won state titles with their Mixed Open A side, Women's Open B outfit and Men's Open B team.
Wollongong's Men's 40 s side and Mixed 2 side did exceptionally well to make the semifinals, as did the Women's 2 side.
"It's quite impressive and probably above expectations. All six teams did unreal," Robinson said.
The Mixed Open A win was the first major title won by Wollongong since its Men's Open team won a state title back in 2012.
"So 10 years on since we've won a top class a-grade premier league final so it was great to get another one," Robinson said.
"The mixed have been training pretty hard for two years for this. They unfortunately missed out on the chance to play last year, as did everyone due to the rain and the floods.
"But they stuck together, continued to train for another year and got the job done this year, which was just terrific.
"I think they ended up playing about seven or eight games to get to that grand final and win it."
He said like the Mixed side, the Women's Open B team also went through the tournament undefeated.
"I know they were disappointed at losing in the preliminary finals of the recent Vautin Cup and were keen to make amends in the NSW State Cup.
"They were brilliant, conceding only 13 tries in nine games while scoring 66 themselves to really put it to the opposition.
"They beat Parramatta 7-3 in the grand final to cap a terrific tournament for them."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
