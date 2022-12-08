A hazardous surf warning is in force for the Illawarra's coast for another day on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology says surf and swell conditions are forecast to be hazardous for such activities as rock fishing, boating and swimming.
People are advised to consider staying out of the water and away from surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should not go out on rock platforms exposed to the ocean, but instead seek a sheltered location.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage, while those on the water should ensure they have appropriate safety equipment and wear a life jacket.
They should also log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base via VHF radio or the Marine Rescue app.
The bureau has also issued a strong marine wind warning.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
