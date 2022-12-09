Illawarra Mercury

Homes, jobs the key to a sustainable future in the Illawarra

By Michelle Guido
December 10 2022 - 8:00am
Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Property Council recently launched its 2023 NSW Election Platform, calling for a renewed focus on building homes, creating jobs and delivering a sustainable future.

