It is great to see this announcement being made by the major parties as this has been a key recommendation of our election platform and we have called for housing targets to be set for precincts around transport hubs and land-owning government agencies in line with City Plans being developed by the Greater Cities Commission. Though there is much to do in the housing space, the government must also do more to make NSW the place of choice for all, to grow our economy, create jobs and build community.

