The Illawarra drug dealers brought to justice in 2022

While the customers of drug dealers may be the ones paying for their substances, it is the community that ultimately picks up the tab.
Illicit drugs and the violence and misery they cause not only impact users and their families, but the wider community in the use of police resources, damage to property and petty crimes committed in the hope of getting a fix.
It is a sad truth that much of the business of the Illawarra's courts are directly the result of the drug trade occurring on the streets of the region.
From time to time, however, police and the courts catch and punish those responsible and judges and magistrates often have a few choice words for those who choose to profit off others' addictions.
The Berkeley hairdresser involved in a 'large-scale' methamphetamine and heroin supply ring learnt her fate this year, when a Wollongong judge sentenced her to three years and nine months behind bars.
Suzanna Ristevska was arrested in July last year after phone taps and other surveillance methods revealed she sourced drugs from two upline suppliers in Sydney, which she on-supplied from her address for profit.
In July 2021, officers raided Ristevska's Berkeley home, uncovering meth, heroin and $28245 in cash - along with digital scales, resealable plastic bags, freezer bags, a pipe and several mobile phones.
A few days later after police seized the Hilux, they found a remote control in the ute which opened a hidden compartment of the dashboard.
Inside, they found meth, with a purity level of about 74 per cent, and heroin.
Ristevska was using heroin and ice on a daily basis when she was dealing.
Ristevska pleaded guilty to supplying 41.76 grams of heroin, supplying 496.44 grams of methamphetamine, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of a crime, participating in a criminal group, organising a drug premises, and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Salim Sam Nehme and Simon Dimitrija Suleski were each sentenced to five years and six months in prison after police dismantled the so-called 7-Eleven of the Illawarra's drug trade.
A police sting snared the pair in late 2020, after a series of transactions where Nehme and Suleski supplied a police witness with over a kilo each of cocaine and MDMA and over 800 grams of methamphetamines in return for over half a million dollars.
Police utilised phone taps, surveillance devices, controlled operations and physical and electronic surveillance.
Suleski and Nehme used encrypted messaging apps to communicate with one another and referred to their supervisor as 'The Godfather'.
The police witness was in communication with 'The Godfather', who is not yet known, to purchase the quantities of drugs over a three month period.
While Nehme and Suleski are behind bars, 'The Godfather' remains at large.
In January, a jury found Cheyne Morley, along with accomplices Benjamin Walker, Tara Clare and Ilo Ilievski, guilty of detaining Brendon Merrett and Mitchell Clark after an ice deal went wrong.
On May 12, 2021 Morley and Clare drove to Western Sydney with Merrett to pick up methamphetamine, but for $9000 all they received were bath salts.
Hoping to get their money back, the crew subjected Merrett and Clark to torment, beating them before they were locked in a storage cage for hours, before being moved to a crawl space in a Cringila flat.
Luke Andreou, 32, was arrested as part of a global police sting involving Australian Federal Police where he was trying to sell a pump action shotgun.
Andreou had been using an app called An0m to advertise the sale of the gun. An0m was developed by law enforcement agencies including the FBI to ensnare criminals.
Andreou was sentenced to a total of five years in prison with a non parole period of three years.
A Campbelltown man was a 'warehouse' in a drug supply operation connecting the Illawarra and Southwestern Sydney.
Brock McKeown and his Bellambi accomplice Matthew Lincoln would together distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamines to users in the Illawarra in almost daily trips up and down Appin Road.
The network was "unsophisticated" Wollongong District Court heard, but this did not stop half-a-kilo of the drug 'ice' getting onto Wollongong's streets.
McKeown will serve a sentence of up to four years and one month behind bars, while Lincoln will spend up to two years in jail.
