The dangerous drivers that put all of the Illawarra at risk in 2022

It is something that many of us do every day, but that normal activity can have a tragic outcome.
Too often, the Illawarra's roads are sites of tragedy and heartbreak, when drivers lose control, go too fast or are unaware of their surroundings.
At best, this can be an honest mistake, at worst a joyride that should never have happened.
As the flowers and crosses that mark highways and main roads attest, the consequences are fatal.
Libby Ruge was walking along Flinders Street with her boyfriend and three friends on a night out when she was hit by a car driven by Jaskaran Singh.
Singh lost control after his passenger, Arpan Sharma pulled the handbrake.
Libby's mother Julie Ruge said she will never come to terms with her daughter's death.
"How do I put into words the impact of losing my daughter. For the past 19 years, Libby has been my purpose and my life. My daughter was my best friend," Ms Ruge said.
Warilla man James Jennings was high on drugs when he led police on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 150 km/h in a stolen Mitsubishi Triton.
Jennings was first spotted on the M1 at Yallah, before highway patrol and the police helicopter began the pursuit.
Jennings increased his speed up to 150 km/h before tearing through Kembla Grange, Horsley, Dapto, Albion Park Rail, Oak Flats and Warilla.
Police finally apprehended Jennings in a creek in Warilla how told police he was "drug-f---ked, I take any drugs I can get my hands on, I have had ice and Xanax, I am drug-f---ked".
Figtree mother Angela Darrah was killed when the car she was driving with three children was hit by another woman's Nissan Juke on the M1 Princes Motorway, near the Masters Road off-ramp.
At the time of the crash Deanna Azabal was arguing with her husband, who was in the passenger seat, and distracted by incoming phone calls from her mother-in-law.
This led to tragedy for Ms Darrah's family who were left "rudderless" after her death.
Jared Robert Short will spend up to 16 months behind bars after leading police on multiples chases in just two weeks.
The 31-year-old drove down the wrong side of the road on Flinders Street, Wollongong, drove backwards on the wrong side of the road in Bellambi and raced along a bike path in Bellambi on his way to Woonona.
Near Appin, Short reached speeds of at least 160 km/h in the 80 zone and two attempts to stop him using road spikes failed after he crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
He eventually stopped the vehicle in Ambarvale, where he and a passenger fled through bushland to reach a Campbelltown address.
"Good luck sir, I hope I never see you again," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Short when she sentenced him.
Dimity Quinlan hit and killed 16-year-old cyclist Shaye Tallis after running an amber light at a Barrack Heights intersection two years ago and narrowly avoided jail time.
Quinlan pleaded not guilty not guilty to the charge of dangerous driving occasioning death but was found guilty by a jury after a short trial in March.
Judge Andrew Haesler sentenced Quinlan to a two-year community-based intensive correction order in Wollongong District Court in May.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.