Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The dangerous drivers that put all of the Illawarra at risk in 2022

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is something that many of us do every day, but that normal activity can have a tragic outcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.