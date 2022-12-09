House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
With the beach just 200 metres away and two of Bulli's best cafes just down the road, this incredible lifestyle opportunity awaits.
Grab your board and head to Sandon Point, Bulli or Woonona beaches, all popular local surfing destinations or pedal your way along the coastline with bike tracks heading in both directions.
Providing dual occupancy there is a much-loved home along with a quaint and spacious two bedroom cottage.
Rachael Griffin, selling agent at First National Wollongong said, "The property is in an outstanding location and is perfect for multi-generational living, owner occupier looking to also derive an income or fantastic investment for long or short term rentals. The opportunities are endless."
The main residence offers two bedrooms plus study or third bedroom, open plan light and bright kitchen and living space. The rear cottage offers two bedrooms, modern bathroom, full width verandah and huge loft space.
"Features of the house include high ornate ceilings, polished timber floors, huge open plan living area and beautiful front deck to encompass ocean views. The rear dwelling is a modern but quaint timber cottage, offering separate private yard and full width undercover deck," Rachael said.
Ideally located about 10 minutes' walk to Bulli train station, approx. 90 minute drive to Sydney CBD and only 15 minutes to Wollongong.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
