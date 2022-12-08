South East Melbourne Phoenix have handed the Illawarra Hawks a second hiding in as many matches, with a comprehensive 111-72 victory in Melbourne on Thursday night.
The 39-point win was the highest margin of victory ever recorded by the Phoenix in the NBL.
It came less than two weeks after the Phoenix hammered the Hawks by 34 points.
The Hawks managed just 22 points after half-time after matching the Phoenix for the majority of the opening two quarters.
Illawarra were just a point behind after the opening stanza but a late run in the second quarter by the Phoenix saw them go to the main break 58-50 in front.
The Hawks though were well and truly blown away by the Phoenix in the third quarter.
The home side, who have now won eight of their last 11 games to jump to third on the ladder with a 9-6 win/loss record, outscored the Hawks 29-9 in the championship quarter.
The nine points scored by Illawarra were the lowest they had managed in a quarter this season.
It was a disappointing capitalation by Illawarra, who arrested their nine-game losing-run with an impressive last-start 93-79 win over Melbourne United.
But they had no answer for the Phoenix, who welcomed back Zho Qi, who contributed eight points and four rebounds from a touch over 13-minutes game time.
Illawarra fought back from a 10-point deficit midway through the second-quarter to draw level at 45-45 before the Phoenix went on a 19-0 run.
Illawarra's first points in the third quarter came with just over five-minutes remaining in the stanza, courtesy of a pair of free throws from Mangok Mathiang.
The Hawks were just as disappointing in the fourth-quarter where they were outscored 24-13 by a rampant Phoenix side.
Hawks import Michael Frazier again tried hard at both ends of the court, top-scoring for Illawarra with 20 points.
Skipper Tyler Harvey (13 points) was the only other Hawk to hit double figures.
Collectively the Hawks made only 40 per cent of their shots, lost the rebound count 40-32 and gave away a whopping 20 turnovers.
The home-side Phoenix had a number of outstanding contributors, led by Ryan Broekhoff (21) and Mitch Creek (19).
Gary Browne was also hot for the Phoenix, scoring 12 points, making four of five three-point shots before limping off injured early in the third quarter.
