Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Hawks hammered by rampant Phoenix in Melbourne

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 8 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIchael Frazier tried hard for the Hawks but they were no match for the Phoenix, losing 111-72 in Melbourne on Thursday night. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

South East Melbourne Phoenix have handed the Illawarra Hawks a second hiding in as many matches, with a comprehensive 111-72 victory in Melbourne on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.