In the immediate aftermath of another hiding from South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday night, Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas admitted he had no answers to Illawarra's poor showing just days after hammering Melbourne United.
But Jackomas and his captain Sam Froling were both adamant the Hawks could not dwell on the 111-72 hammering, with another tough contest away to Cairns Taipans looming on Saturday.
"We have got a game on Saturday so we have got to turn it around pretty quick," Froling said.
"I mean it is disappointing from us the effort we put out tonight.
"It is never fun getting beaten by that much but it is such a quick turnaround now we got no time to feel sorry for ourselves, sit in the room and cry, we got to move on and get ready for Cairns on Saturday."
Froling, who was coming off a career-high 29 points at 11-17 from the field, including 2-3 from long-range against United, could only manage eight points and four boards against the Phoenix in Melbourne.
We got no time to feel sorry for ourselves, sit in the room and cry, we got to move on and get ready for Cairns on Saturday.- Hawks captain Sam Froling
He admitted post-match the Phoenix's suffocating defence rattled him and he had to do better at making shots.
"Making shots would have helped but I think South East had a pretty good game plan to guard us and guard our on-balls," he said.
"In that second half they really turned it up a notch and it messed with me and I got to find a way to play through that and get my confidence up and not let it rattle me. That is something I'm kind of learning as I go along."
The Hawks actually started well against the Phoenix and only trailed by eight at half-time but were outscored 53-22 in the second half.
Jackomas said he was at a loss to explain how the Hawks could play so well against United and then capitulate against the Phoenix.
"I don't know the answer, if I did I'd fix it straight away," he said.
"I would say right now as a group, coaches and staff included, we haven't been able to put two good games together and this was evident again tonight, and that keeps being the challenge every time we go around.
"I thought we were right in it in the first half even though we conceded 58 points. Probably both messages at half-time were to tighten up the defensive end but we just didn't do it."
Jackomas dismissed calls to give younger guys such as Akoldah Gak and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk more game time to kick-start the struggling Hawks (2-11) season, saying the core group needed more games to prove themselves.
"It is not an excuse at all, we weren't very good tonight, but we just got a certain core group of guys together, it's been three games with our core guys so no I won't be doing that," he said.
"I'm going to give these guys a chance of course and it is nothing against our younger guys either, there will be opportunity for them because it is a long season and obviously things happen as they have happened and some of them have gotten an opportunity before but I got to give these guys a chance to be able to play together.
"We have got to keep our belief, which is going to be tough and keep moving forward as a group and then eventually see where we go with these guys playing right now.
"I think it is a little too early to [make changes], especially when there are guys who have only played three games for us."
Michael Frazier is one of those guys who have only played three games for the club.
The 28-year-old was again outstanding for the Hawks, leading Illawarra offensively with 20 points against the Phoenix.
The versatile American never stopped trying at both ends of the court, and was the one Hawk who looked the most likely to create something for himself and his team-mates.
Jackomas for one was happy to have Frazier in his side.
"Having Mike in, no one is upset about that at all . He helps us and if we didn't have him tonight it would have been even worse,' he said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
