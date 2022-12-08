Marketview is only weeks away from being transformed into Hotel TOTTO Wollongong, with the first guests arriving before the end of the year.
The announcement confirms suspicion that new owners, Pi Capital Partners planned to return the building to its original purpose, after the University of Wollongong bought the building and used it for student accommodation for a decade.
Hotel TOTTO will be operated by ASX-listed hospitality and entertainment business EVT. EVT operates Event Cinemas, the QT and Rydges brands of hotels and Thredbo Resort.
Hotel TOTTO will be part of the Independent Collection, having its own identity and branding.
The hotel will feature 150 rooms catering to business and leisure travellers, Norman Arundel, EVT director of hotel and resorts operations, said.
"We are excited to be opening Hotel TOTTO Wollongong which is set to delight guests with its modern and contemporary interiors complemented by our integrated technology," he said.
The hotel will be a step up from the days when it was an Accor-branded property, and will offer to locals a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar concept, Basta, set to open in early 2023.
Pi Capital Partners' managing director Nick Potter said the end result would be a "world class" hotel, combined with a "best in market" food and beverage operation.
"The hotel has since undergone a significant repositioning and will play an ongoing strategic role in the local economy given its central location," he said.
Hotel TOTTO is one of a number of recent hotel developments in the Illawarra. Earlier this year it was announced a Crowne Plaza would open at The Waterfront, Shell Cove in 2025.
The additional beds will be a boost for Wollongong, which has lacked the number of accommodation options of similar regional cities such as Newcastle, hampering its ability to host visitors for major events.
Hotels are planned or in progress at the corner of Burelli and Corrimal streets and on Kenny Street, but other hotel proposals for Gladstone Avenue and on Young and Belmore Streets have been dropped in favour of more apartments.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.