Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Marketview to reopen as Hotel TOTTO Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:56am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Marketview site when it was used as student accommodation. Picture by Adam McLean

Marketview is only weeks away from being transformed into Hotel TOTTO Wollongong, with the first guests arriving before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.