Balgownie's experienced core group of players are set to play a crucial role as the undermanned Magpies prepare for their next challenge.
The Magpies, who are missing some key talent leading into the Christmas break, will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they return home to face Wollongong on Saturday.
The game at Judy Masters Oval shapes as a key one for the hosts, who sit in third spot on the Cricket Illawarra ladder. Balgownie fired out of the blocks to win their opening three matches before dropping their last two, the latest one coming in controversial fashion against Corrimal, where there was an alleged scoreboard mix-up late in the clash.
Magpies captain Jamie Fleming is now hoping his side can wrestle back some momentum on Saturday, though he admitted he didn't know what to expect from the Lighthouse Keepers.
"They kind of have a new team every year, so I'm not really sure what players they have. But the last four or five years they've always been pretty strong, so I'd imagine they're going to be pretty competitive," he said.
"We've got a few injuries at the moment, so we're a bit short on players, and we always struggle around Christmas time with the availability of players. But we've still got a good core group of blokes who've been there for 10 years and are very experienced. Graeme Batty, Adam Berwick and Rob Fisher are three of these guys, and Troy Gasseling who has come across from Keira last year but has been playing down here for 10 or 12 years."
While keen to keep picking up wins, Fleming also remains focused on the longer-term picture this season.
"Our main aim is stay in touch with the top four," the skipper said.
"Personally, I think we've outdone expectations already. We would have liked to have got a win last week, but obviously what happened was out of our hands.
"But we'll be looking to make a bit of a push after Christmas."
Elsewhere, University will be eager to strengthen their hold on top spot when they host Keira on Saturday. Uni has opened their campaign with four wins from five starts, but are under pressure from the likes of the Lighthouse Keepers and Balgownie.
Northern Districts - who have won their past three matches after a slow start to their 2022/22 season - will look to nestle into fourth position on the ladder when they travel to King George V to face Port Kembla.
In the other first grade matches this weekend, Dapto will host Corrimal at Reed Park; and Wests will take on Helensburgh at Figtree Oval.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.