Consistency is the key word on Shellharbour captain Ned Taylor's mind ahead of their next clash with the Rats on Saturday.
City will enter the clash at Geoff Shaw Oval as favourites, with the Rats still winless this South Coast Cricket season. Conversely, Shellharbour sit mid-table with three wins to open their 2022/23 account, but Taylor said he wouldn't underestimate their opponents.
"They have a lot to play for. They've had a slow start to the year, which is no secret, so they will be just as hungry as ever at home to kick-start their campaign and get some competition points on the board," the skipper said.
"We've probably played a little bit of inconsistent cricket ourselves. We've played a good brand of cricket every other game, and probably played within ourselves in other games. Case in point was last weekend's result, I think we essentially lost that game against Lake Illawarra, so we'll be looking to bounce back ourselves and really get our season back on track.
"I think in particular games this year we've either been really good with the ball, and let ourselves down in the other areas, which is what happened against Lake Illawarra, and in other games we've been outstanding with the bat and not as good with our other disciplines. As a side, we need to aim higher and we'll look to really kick-start that this weekend. So there's plenty on the line."
In the other first grade games on Saturday, North Nowra-Cambewarra will host Albion Park; Lake Illawarra takes on the Magpies; Bomaderry meets The Rail; and the Ex-Servos will tackle the Kookas.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.