Time and time again, Dutch disco super group the Vengaboys reckon they have proven critics wrong about being "one-hit wonders".
After the announcement of their Australia and New Zealand 25th anniversary tour, they have added an extra stop in Wollongong. The Vengabus will roll back into Waves on February 17 next year.
"And as we get older, the prouder we get because in the beginning we were always told, especially by press in the UK, that we're one hit wonders and you kind of start to believe that," lead vocalist Kim Sasabone (Captain Kim) told the Mercury.
"So we always thought well, let's make the most out of it because after this it'll probably be gone. But it never happened and here we are 25 years later."
Sasabone and Robin Pors (Sailorboy Robin) have promised Wollongong a night of high-energy nostalgia with their "evergreen" earworms We Like to Party!, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! and We're Going to Ibiza! - along with some new tricks, too.
"We like to do covers and take Australia back to the 90s so we're working on that at the moment, it's going to be a big surprise," Sasabone said.
The last time the Vengaboys came to Wollongong was in 2019 with hundreds - young and old - turning out in their tight neon outfits and block coloured eye shadow. The dance act remember the wildlife fondly and feeding birds that visited their Novotel balcony, and vow this time to try Chickos.
"We're used to seeing three generations in our crowds now ... and that's why we love coming back to Australia," Sasabone said.
"Last time we were there I remember we put somebody from the audience on a chair and that person is still messaging me on Instagram asking when we are coming back so we can do it all over again," Poris said.
"If that person is there, maybe we will try get them on stage again - or maybe somebody else..."
With the original members thrust into the spotlight at 19 years old, the Vengaboys have kept their same philosophy.
Keep riding the Vengabus, wherever that may take them - even if it means to Austria when their relatively meaningless pop hit We're Going to Ibiza unexpectedly became a protest anthem.
The song returned to the top of the charts in the European country in 2017 in the wake of a political scandal, after a video circulated of the deputy vice-chancellor offering lucrative public contracts to a Russian investor in exchange for campaign support.
The scandal was dubbed as 'Ibizagate' and protesters played the song at rallies.
"It was so funny actually ... we had some really cool shows because of that. We got flown to Austria where there was protests and they put us on a bus," Sasabone said.
"And then last year, we performed at the premiere of the movie when a movie was made about this scandal."
Tickets for the newly-announced Wollongong show will be on sale from Wednesday, December 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
