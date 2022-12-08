Four 18-year-olds have been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a house on the South Coast.
Emergency services were called to Bellbird Drive, Malua Bay around 2am on December 9 after reports of a car crash.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Nissan Skyline had spun off the road and smashed into the ground floor of a two-storey house.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the four teenage passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the males was later airlifted to Canberra Hospital for treatment of a broken leg.
None of the occupants of the home were injured.
The spokesperson said officers from South Coast Police District had commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The crash follows a spate of serious car crashes involving teenagers over the past four months.
In early October, a 17-year-old boy was charged following the death of a 12-year-old child after a car crash in Towradgi,
An 18-year-old driver is out on bail after five Picton High students, aged 14 to 16, were killed in a crash at Buxton on September 6.
A week after the Buxton tragedy, another 18-year-old man was charged over a crash in Sydney's southwest which injured five of his teenage passengers.
In the ACT, a 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody, with tears in his eyes, after being charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following a single-vehicle crash that killed two teenage girls.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
