Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Breaking

Nikitaras hoping to strike for Sydney Thunder in upcoming Big Bash League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Nikitaras. Picture - Getty Images via Sydney Thunder Media

Blake Nikitaras has continued his meteoric rise in 2022, with the Oak Flats junior snaring a contract with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.