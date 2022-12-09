Blake Nikitaras has continued his meteoric rise in 2022, with the Oak Flats junior snaring a contract with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season.
The 22-year-old, the son of former NSW and Western Australian bowler Steve Nikitaras, has enjoyed a breakout year, with highlights including making his Sheffield Shield debut and penning his first NSW state deal.
The promising batter can now add a BBL contract to his growing resume. He is one of three Illawarra players in the Thunder squad, alongside Nathan McAndrew and Matthew Gilkes.
"This time of the year, I'm normally on the couch with my old man watching every game, so to be part of it is pretty exciting," Nikitaras told the Mercury.
"I'm stoked to be part of it this year. I've been watching it ever since BBL1, so to be part of it is very cool. We've got a pretty stacked line-up, but fingers crossed I might get a game or two. I'm just keen to learn along the way and if I get a game, so be it.
"I look forward to learning from the fellow local boys in Nathan McAndrew and Matty Gilkes, but also the big boys in Alex Hales and David Warner. It will be pretty cool to see how they go about it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
