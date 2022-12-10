Wollongong fitness coach's life-changing discovery of Wiradjuri heritage

For years since birth, JD's sense of identity was limited to a blurred idea of a family with a Spanish descent.
It was only in his later teenage years JD discovered the truth about his indigenous inheritance.
The Wiradjuri man's life changed massively following the big revelation, he has since been on a journey to find out more about who he is and where he belongs.
A move to Wollongong has helped JD adapt to his culture and feel connected to country, and explore his family's past that was kept hidden for so long.
"We were not told that we were Aboriginal because my grandfather would have lost his job back in the day and not been able to look after his family," the 35-year-old said.
After his grandfather's death however, JD said, there was some speculation and talks in the family pointing to an Aboriginal background.
"My nana finally gave in and told us all, it was a pretty significant discovery amongst the family but it made a lot of sense that we were Aboriginal," he said.
With a 10-year-experience in outdoor education, JD said, he's always felt nature calling.
"I've always had a connection to the land. I've always had a connection to being outside and just being and always finding myself amongst nature whether it's the animals, trees or the sand," he said.
"Wollongong's natural beauty was one of the biggest reasons for moving to Wollongong, I love swimming in the ocean, seeing the escarpment, I love being able to hike."
Feeling a strong connection to Dharawal country's indigenous history, JD, has loved living in the "healing and flourishing" city.
"I feel very connected to Wollongong and the story that is around Mount Keira and Mount Kembla, there are heaps of Aboriginal artefacts and sacred sites."
JD now works as the head coach at Wollongong's The Gorilla Pit.
"When I first came to Wollongong, I used to come to the gym as a client and two years later became a coach here," he said.
Falling in love with the gym and the tight-knit community training, encouraged JD to quit his job to become a staff member and spend more time at the pit.
"I approached Nathan, the owner, and said I wanted to become a coach, things worked out fortunately," he said.
Aligning with the Aboriginal idea of mind and body, JD holds a high regard for fitness.
"Fitness for me is just a matter of staying connected to that primitive side of us and that's both feeling strong in the skin and calm in the mind," he said.
Working at the Gorilla Pit has, JD says, acquainted himself with his best self.
"I love what the place cultivates, space to grow your mind and body as a community."
JD is also working on a new healthy meal prepping initiative, Fit & Fresh Meals, which is due to kick off soon.
