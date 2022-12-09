Illawarra set to shiver through chilly temps next week

Don't put away your puffer jackets just yet.
The Illawarra is likely to feel the chill with colder than average weather conditions expected in the coming week.
With the region recording temperatures four degrees below average on Thursday, The Bureau of Meteorology warns there's more to come.
"Temperatures will be increasing over the weekend but they will be coming back down to below average from Monday," a bureau spokesperson said.
The Illawarra is not the only region suffering, as regions over the Great Divide will feel the chill too.
The bureau is reminding people to practice proper sun protection even if the day's cloudy.
"The UV index will be very high to extreme in the coming days in the Illawarra," the spokesperson said.
With temperature fluctuations expected over summer, the bureau is urging residents to seek regular weather updates from local forecasts.
