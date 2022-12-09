Illawarra Mercury
Site revealed for new Fairy Meadow ambulance station

By Newsroom
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
An artist's impression of Fairy Meadow's new ambulance station expected to be complete by late 2023. Picture supplied by NSW Government.

A site for Fairy Meadow's new ambulance station has been announced, with construction expected to be complete by next year.

