Site revealed for new Fairy Meadow ambulance station

A site for Fairy Meadow's new ambulance station has been announced, with construction expected to be complete by next year.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard joined Labor counterparts Ryan Park and Paul Scully to announce the suburb it would receive its own ambulance station last year.
On Friday, it was announced the facility would be located on the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
Mr Hazzard said the new station would bolster emergency care in the Illawarra, with the site chosen with the help of modelling software that maps triple-0 calls.
Paramedics will have a purpose-built station with internal parking for six emergency ambulance vehicles, an internal wash bay, relief accommodation for paramedics, and a meeting and training room.
Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra Peter Poulos said it would provide a first-class workplace for local paramedics.
"This amazing new facility will support the existing station in Wollongong, along with the recently announced station in Warilla, and is only possible thanks to the NSW Government's record investment in ambulance infrastructure across the state," he said.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson welcomed the decision to base the new ambulance station on the UOW campus.
"The co-location of this ambulance station on the Innovation Campus, where the University has plans to build and deliver a world-class Health and Wellbeing Precinct, aligns with our mission to support better health outcomes for our region," Professor Davidson said.
Construction of the ambulance station is expected to start early next year and be complete by late 2023.
