A thirsty would-be thief was brought undone when he partook of some non-alcoholic beer in the Gwynneville garage he'd gotten into, leaving his DNA behind.
Nathan Hall faced Wollongong District Court on Friday to learn his punishment for the crime he committed in the early hours of October 26 last year, having pleaded guilty to aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Between 3.20am and 3.40am that night, the now 22-year-old entered the garage of an Acacia Avenue home.
While inside, he took a sip of the non-alcoholic beer Schlossgold, which was stored in a fridge.
The resident - who, along with his family, had been sleeping inside - was awoken when a dog began barking. Hall left the scene.
Meanwhile, the resident saw the garage door open and a bicycle and a box of vinyl records outside, and another bike on the grass.
Later that day, police returned with a bag of clothing, tools and bike parts they had recovered, which had been taken from the garage.
Hall was later arrested on unrelated matters, but a DNA profile obtained from the beer can was matched to him, as was a fingerprint.
Hall's barrister Emily Graham told the court on Friday that a psychiatrist had found her client likely had multiple mental health issues, including psychosis, complex trauma, substance use disorder and other impairment requiring assessment.
Ms Graham said his repeated offending could be attributed to him having not been treated for these issues.
She told the court that Hall had labouring work available to him upon release from custody and his mother was enquiring about rehabilitation.
The Crown prosecutor said the seriousness of Hall's crime was low for offending of this type, but it was still serious and would cause the victim ongoing unease.
Acting Judge Paul Conlon said Hall's criminal record - which included offences of larceny, dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and others - did not entitle him to leniency.
Hall is already serving a sentence of 16 months' imprisonment for a break-in committed a little over two weeks before this crime.
Judge Conlon noted that Hall had a "most disadvantaged upbringing" in which he was taken from his parents' care and suffered abuse.
He said it was not surprising Hall began to abuse illicit drugs given his background.
"Clearly he was in the midst of his drug abuse leading up to and in the commission of the present offence," Judge Conlon said.
A letter from Hall's mother, he said, indicated the young man wanted to get a job and stay clean.
Judge Conlon sentenced Hall to 16 months' imprisonment, backdated to July, with a non-parole period of 10 months.
He made a finding of special circumstances given Hall's youth and background, which gives him a longer period on parole.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
