Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Nathan Hall sentenced for entering Gwynneville garage

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Hall admitting to going into the garage of a Gwynneville home while the occupants slept.

A thirsty would-be thief was brought undone when he partook of some non-alcoholic beer in the Gwynneville garage he'd gotten into, leaving his DNA behind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.