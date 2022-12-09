The new high performance centre is the golden egg for the Dragons.
The missing piece they've waited for their entire joint venture history.
Now it's just a matter of St George Illawarra not making a goose of themselves in implementing the new pathway to a premiership.
Because it may seem absurd, given the miserable recent form, but the club is one of few in the NRL which can emulate Penrith's success.
While most Sydney clubs struggle with smaller catchment areas and an increasingly competitive sporting market, the Dragons have access to a large base of young talent along the entire South Coast corridor.
It's relatively unchallenged, other than the percentage of children who might choose football - soccer - over rugby league, as Western Sydney Wanderers player Tate Russell, the son of Steelers great Ian did.
The development of a new $50 million high performance centre at the University of Wollongong Innovation Campus, the site of Wollongong Wolves' former home Brandon Park, can finally truly bring them together as one club.
It's the single biggest announcement since signing Wayne Bennett as coach.
Unlike with Bennett, it won't be a quick fix.
The Illawarra is already well-known for producing quality talent, from the Steelers days to the eight South Coast premiership heroes from 2010, nine if you count Beau Scott, who played his junior footy with Picton.
But the Dragons have chopped and changed direction in the years since, from mishandled salary caps to questionable selection policies.
Bringing the pathways together in the new complex, as well as the front office working alongside them, is a vital step towards making the Dragons a powerhouse again, even if they have to wait until 2025 to begin.
In the meantime, coach Anthony Griffin has precious little time to prove he has a plan for the future, to harness what the Dragons have already developed in Tyrell Sloan, Talatau Amone, the Feagai twins (Mat and Max) and Jayden Sullivan.
St George Illawarra should have intense scrutiny in the future about capitalising on the $40 million provided by the NSW government to establish this new high performance centre - 80 per cent of the proposed total spend.
It may have the feel of a grander version of South Sydney's training facility at Redfern, without being fenced off to the public, but the only 'community' aspect to the development is the University's commitment to providing their research and expertise.
The $40 million is an extremely concentrated amount of money when the region badly needs a multi-purpose centre like those already well established in Sydney.
Whether it be Croome Road, Beaton Park or some other plan, sport in the Illawarra continues to be held back by the lack of genuine investment.
The Dragons benefit comes as a result of the NRL's enormous political clout, but at the exclusion of everyone else, a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the Wolves, given it's being built at their spiritual home.
All of this comes with a backdrop of the Socceroos' World Cup campaign and the enormous crowds coming together at live sites across the country in the early hours of the morning to watch them.
Football Australia has been gifted another enormous opportunity to hold the public interest, boost the A-Leagues competitions and make any National Second Division a success, with the Women's World Cup to come next year.
The Wolves must do whatever it takes to be back on the elite stage again, even if it means starting in the second tier.
A former high-profile Dragons official once boasted about football and the Wolves being 'the enemy', so the high performance centre is an important step forward in keeping hearts and minds with rugby league.
Squandering the chance to become a Penrith-style powerhouse, or at least compete for another premiership in the next decade, because of ongoing factional bickering or lack of direction, would be an insult to other sports desperate for investment.
