Festive spirit rings out at Shellharbour's Carols by Candlelight

Shellharbour residents got into the festive spirit at Carols by Candlelight on Friday night.
From 6pm at new venue Albion Park Showground, families were entertained by recent Australia's Got Talent winners Acromazing, along with country singer Darren Coggan, the Oak Flats Choir and the Music Makers.
The younger ones also had a chance to visit the House of Letters and write a note to Santa full of their Christmas wishes.
The carols on the night included old favourites like White Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
There were also some more modern tunes like Santa Baby and All I Want For Christmas.
In between tunes people were able to grab a bite to eat and do a little Christmas shopping at the market stalls.
"Carols is a highlight in the region's Christmas calendar, and brings a fantastic range of performers to the stage," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
