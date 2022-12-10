A Shellharbour couple are still waiting to move into their new apartment more than three years after contracts were exchanged.
Sasho Klimevski bought an apartment in City Shores Shellharbour, just a stone's throw from Stocklands, so his parents Ilya and Menka could downsize from their family home.
Mr Klimevski said he bought a unit off the plan and contracts were exchanged on August 20, 2019.
The apartments were built by NPA Developments.
Mr Klimevski said that in March last year he was called to a meeting, where he was told all the units had been pulled off the market after only he and only one other person had bought off the plan.
"And then they told me that they'd been made an offer by the Department of Housing," Mr Klimevski said. "They wanted to lease the whole building."
"Then they said I can offer you a full refund of the deposit that we'd already paid and the stamp duty and they were going to throw in 10 grand."
When contacted by the Mercury, the department had no record of being interested in leasing the building.
Mr Klimevski opted not take the refund stating his parents wanted the unit.
"At that time there wasn't really any other units in that area," he said.
"The buildings are right near Stockland Shellharbour, literally across the road from them, so they knew the area. My parents have been living out there since 1982 and they wanted to stay in the area."
In November last year - with his parents still not in their new apartment - Mr Klimevski said he noticed a "for lease" sign outside the building.
Meanwhile, he was still waiting for the developers to honour his contract, which has a sunset clause of December 15 this year.
"The problem is they're not honouring my contract, because they have to do a strata subdivision of the whole 93 units in order to be able to give me a title and for me to settle," he said.
Mr Klimevski has launched legal action against the company's directors.
When contacted by the Mercury for a response, the developers forwarded the questions on to the Sydney legal firm of Brown Wright Stein Lawyers.
"There are currently proceedings before the Supreme Court involving Mr Klimevski and the vendors," a statement from the law firm said.
"Unfortunately, despite bona fide attempts made by the vendors to resolve the matter, no resolution has yet been reached.
"In the meantime, the vendors are confident that the court proceedings will facilitate a reasonable determination of the parties' rights."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
