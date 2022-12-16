Expansive entertainer in Thirroul

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Expansive and low maintenance, this spacious residence on a level 916.9sqm will impress with its contemporary finish and entertainers' design.
"This home offers a beautiful stone kitchen with island bench, a multitude of bedrooms including a self-contained granny flat on the ground floor, covered alfresco with built-in barbecue and views to the escarpment as well as a large garage at the rear with workshop space," principal Darren Kay of Belle Property said.
"Thirroul is a highly sought after suburb, offering café's and restaurants but also proximity to multiple beaches and a midpoint between Sydney and Wollongong CBD."
With an exclusive east-side setting and great escarpment views, the home has three separate living areas over two levels plus a secluded teen retreat or hobby space in the backyard.
Built in 2005, the home has a sleek flow to an all-seasons barbecue patio and easy-care lawn soaked in sunshine.
Enjoy the master bed with own balcony, couple's ensuite and executive robe while In the kitchen are 40mm stone kitchen benchtops, gas cooking and walk-in pantry.
There are multiple air-conditioning units, double lock-up garage plus additional rear garaging and a workshop.
"The home suits those who need space, love to entertain or to be near the water, loves their cars or to work on a weekend project," Darren said.
