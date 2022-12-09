Why Back to School NSW vouchers need to be released now: Editorial

The news that the government will provide $150 towards the cost of school uniforms and equipment is well received by families in the Illawarra, particularly as the cost of living increases.
December is an expensive month with Christmas parties, shopping, and general preparations for the summer.
And for some, January is even worse with the cost of summer out-of-school care, new school uniforms, and stationery, as well as the costs associated with increased energy use at home.
The three $50 vouchers will be helpful, and the sooner we can get our hands on them the better.
Signing up to be an organisation which accepts school vouchers requires an ABN. Many school uniform shops are run by the schools' parents and citizens association.
Most of these are not businesses in their own right.
This means vouchers can't be used to pay for the $45 school top (because that's how much they cost in some public schools).
The result here is the vouchers will likely be used in stores like Officeworks, School Locker, Target and Best and Less to buy stationery, cheap shorts and white socks.
Maybe this is fine. Of course, parents will still save money.
But Australia's reliance on imports means school shopping is an interesting exercise.
There is a finite period of time when chain stores will stock things like packed lunch boxes, drink bottles and school uniforms in plentiful and cost-effective supply.
Already the shops have their back-to-school range ready to go, and things sell out well before January 1.
It means parents are making judgement calls now. How much is little Jonny likely to grow in the six weeks over summer? Will they be a size eight or a size 12 by the time January 31 comes around?
Will they still like character lunchboxes, or is it better to buy something plain?
It means school vouchers need to be in the hands of parents and carers right now.
And the longer it takes the government to release school vouchers, the higher the chance that these much-needed vouchers will go to waste.
Gayle Tomlinson
