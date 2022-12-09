Desperately not wanting to spend another Christmas alone, an East Corrimal disability support worker took matters into her own hands.
Mum-of-two Valerie Churchill said she spent the holiday by herself for the first time following a marriage breakdown two years ago. She moved closer to Wollongong after the split, and working in Sydney, hadn't met many friends locally.
"It was just awful," she said. "It was a hard day, especially when you could smell the barbecues and hear everyone on the street."
After her Christmas Day plans fell through this year, Valerie took her plight to social media. She called on those also spending the day alone to get together to share drinks and food.
"I didn't want to spend it on my own again, because my girls won't be home until the evening," she said.
"I thought, well I'm not going to just sit down and feel sad about it. So I might as well reach out.
"I also know suicide rates go up around Christmas and it can be a hard time for others, too."
Not expecting much of a bite, Valerie was blown away by what followed. In 24 hours, her post on a Woonona Bulli community page garnered hundreds of responses from those in a similar situation.
"It was overwhelming, but also really uplifting," Valerie said.
"Now I've started a group chat with all of them. Not all people are gathering Christmas Day, but others are catching up socially in the lead up."
Some of the group even caught up for a festive 'sip and paint' last night and will have coffee tomorrow.
What took five minutes of Valerie's courage paid off. A few will celebrate Christmas Eve together, and the next day, a group of the new friends will gather at the beach to save them spending the holiday solo.
"We'll bring a table and a marquee and decide what food we'll all bring," Valerie said.
"I feel good within myself because I had no one down here, now I've met people and so have they.
"It's easy for me to speak up but for a lot of people, it's really hard to put themselves out there. So I'm glad I did it.
"Anyone is welcome to join."
Illawarra Women's Health Centre mental health leader Laura Brooks told ACM last week the festive season can exacerbate difficult feelings, especially for those who have grieved the loss of a loved one.
She encouraged those feeling overwhelmed or isolated to lean on the community for support.
"It's a time where people need to be gentle with themselves but also connect with others that are having similar feelings, or going through similar things at this time of year," she said.
Spending Christmas Day alone? Contact grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au to be put in touch with Valerie.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.