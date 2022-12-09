The perpetrator of a vicious double stabbing in Helensburgh that left a man with a life-threatening injury has lodged an application to be released to attend drug rehabilitation.
Benjamin Thompson has been in custody awaiting sentence after pleading guilty at Wollongong Local Court a month ago to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, using an offensive weapon and reckless wounding.
The 20-year-old appeared at Wollongong District Court on Friday, where lawyer Nick Ashby applied for Thompson's release on bail so he could continue rehabilitation.
"I think the difficulty in making the application is the extreme severity of the offending conduct," Acting Judge Paul Conlon said.
He said jail was inevitable for Thompson, adding: "How could any court consider anything other than a full-time custodial sentence?"
But Mr Ashby said time in residential rehabilitation, Thompson's young age and his lack of criminal history might lead a court to find a sentence of less than three years, served in the community under an intensive correction order, was possible.
He said Thompson's conduct in residential rehabilitation previously showed he was a "young man of great hope and prospect for the future", and a bed was still available to him.
But the Crown prosecutor said this did not amount to the threshold of exceptional or special circumstances Thompson needed to show to justify his release.
She said his release on bail could lead to an unnecessary delay in sentencing.
Judge Conlon said the facts of Thompson's crimes were "serious in the extreme".
In February, Thompson hit a former friend in the head with a tyre iron then fled, but then went to the victim's former address in Merrigong Place in search of him.
Armed with two knives and a pole, Thompson smashed the windows of another man's car then stabbed that man, narrowly missing his heart but lacerating his spleen and collapsing his lung.
When the former friend pulled Thompson off the man, Thompson stabbed him too, leaving him with an eight centimetre-deep wound to the chest.
"These actions, by the offender with this knife, could have led in effect to two people losing their lives," Judge Conlon said.
He said there was "absolutely no realistic possibility" that Thompson would receive anything other than a full-time jail sentence.
Judge Conlon also said that Thompson's wish to attend rehabilitation did not amount to special or exceptional circumstances.
Bail was refused. Thompson will return to court for sentencing in March.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
