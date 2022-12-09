Australia's only 24/7 First Nations-focused support helpline has seen a monumental rise in call numbers since its launch earlier this year.
Lifeline's crisis support helpline 13YARN (13 92 76) which first started as a service only available through select few NSW offices has expanded to Cairns, Townsville and Perth among other locations.
Cultural Support Officer Bianca Hunt is pleased Lifeline South Coast was actually one of three services to pilot the 13YARN service.
"Part of what I do in my role is support the crisis supporters so being able to see a mob trained in crisis support and suicide prevention across the nation but really locally in the area that we live and work is has been really amazing," she said.
Crisis Supporter Adam Wingate who works in the Wollongong office believes the service delivered "to mob by mob" was long overdue.
"When we first started we only saw a few calls trickling in but the call volume has grown since," he said. "We had our national launch a couple of weeks ago which was fantastic - we are receiving even more calls now."
The feedback so far, Mr Wingate said, had been quite positive.
"The fact that callers know the supporters are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who are able to approach the call with a cultural lens and have an understanding of the crisis that the caller may be facing, gives us the ability to help on a different level."
Mr Wingate said he was shocked by the remoteness of some of the calls received.
"To be a new service and to already be impacting areas that are so isolated in the community that really is a testament to how important the service is," he said.
Most callers, Mr Wingate said, are usually just wanting to have a talk with someone and 13YARN has made it easier for people.
"I've had a lot of calls where people have said that they're so glad it's been established and they're happy to talk to mob," he said.
In October and November, the service answered more than 5000 calls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.