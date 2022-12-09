A former Illawarra real estate agent who defrauded hundreds of thousands of dollars in the sale of homes will have to wait to learn his fate.
Slade Small, 32, fronted Nowra Local Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to six counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception after defrauding more than $300,000 from the sale of six separate homes.
According to court documents, the Tomerong man defrauded the funds while working as a real estate agent in the Illawarra between August last year and February this year.
He retained deposits intended for multiple vendors.
The court heard that in early 2022, police investigated Small's personal ANZ account and an ANZ account owned by 'Smalltown McDonalds', which was linked to Small's firm.
This account was intended to be used as a trustee, according to court documents, but Small used it to purchase food, fuel as well as at licensed venues and cryptocurrency.
Small was scheduled for sentence on December 6, however asked the court for a two-week adjournment while he appealed a rejection from legal aid to represent him during the hearing.
He told the court Sydney-based lawyer Adam Stewart would represent him if the appeal was successful.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said these matters were "extremely serious" and a jail term was a likely outcome.
"This is the second time you have asked for the charges to be adjourned," she said.
"I will give you one last chance, as a custodial sentence is likely.
"But this will be the last time. If your appeal is not successful, it will be going ahead and you will have to represent yourself."
Small will return to Nowra Local Court on December 20 for sentencing.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories.
