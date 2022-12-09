Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Real estate agent Slade Small to be sentenced for defrauding $300,000 from victims

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slade Small. Picture from Facebook.

A former Illawarra real estate agent who defrauded hundreds of thousands of dollars in the sale of homes will have to wait to learn his fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.