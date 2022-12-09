Man tries to overturn conviction for domestic violence assault against woman

An Illawarra man has failed to overturn his conviction for hitting a woman in a domestic violence assault, but will spend less time behind bars for the crime.
Joshua James Weir, 35, appealed his conviction for common assault at Wollongong District Court.
Weir was found guilty of the crime at Wollongong Local Court in September, but the magistrate found him not guilty on two other charges of the same offence, related to separate alleged incidents.
Weir's lawyer Harry Lollback submitted to the District Court that if the magistrate had doubts regarding one or more of the charges, then that should have been taken into account when assessing the other charge.
Acting Judge Paul Conlon said he approached his consideration of the evidence with that in mind, but determined that while the victim's memory appeared vague in relation to two of the charges - related to alleged incidents that occurred in March 2021 - he was "unable to see there was any uncertainty at all" regarding the offence Weir was ultimately found guilty of committing.
Judge Conlon said it appeared from the magistrate's reasons that he gave separate consideration to the evidence in relation to each charge.
He dismissed Weir's appeal in relation to his conviction.
This related to an incident on March 2 last year, when Weir approached the victim while she was sitting down.
She gave evidence that she closed her eyes and he hit her - she believed with a closed fist - then she blacked out for about three seconds.
The woman suffered swelling and bruising to her cheek.
She later took a photo of her injury and sent it to her father, a photo which was produced in evidence in the Local Court.
With the appeal against his conviction dismissed, Weir then appealed the severity of the sentence, which was 20 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 months.
Mr Lollback told the court that Weir had bipolar mood disorder and schizophrenia, and an upbringing that led to him appearing regularly in court.
He said the offending was limited to a single strike.
The sentence should be far less, Mr Lollback said, with a finding of special circumstances.
Judge Conlon said Weir's history, which contained a "wide range of criminal offences", would not afford him leniency.
He noted this crime also occurred in a domestic situation, saying courts had been at pains to ensure deterrence was a significant consideration in sentencing and "women are entitled to the protection of the law".
But Judge Conlon said that on the facts of this matter, the seriousness fell below the mid-range for such offences.
He reduced Weir's sentence to one of 15 months' imprisonment, with a minimum term of nine months.
