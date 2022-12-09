An Albion Park mother has gone public with her plea that drivers stop bullying L-platers on the Illawarra's roads just for being cautious while they are learning.
Kaysie Geoghan said she has seen it happen too many times, and with her son Connor now wearing the Learner plates she gets a first-hand look at how young drivers are treated.
On-road bullying acts, from tailgating to aggressively honking the horn from impatience, are common and Ms Geoghan said these can pressure inexperienced drivers into making bad decisions - where someone may get hurt.
Recently she was in the car with Connor when he was aggressively targeted for not turning quickly enough across oncoming traffic on what is probably the busiest street in the suburb.
"He's a keen driver, he's actually a pretty good driver, but he's cautious obviously because he's learning," she said.
"One particular day we were at the traffic lights on Tongarra Rd at Albion park here. We were turning right to go onto Russell St and there was lots of traffic, it was peak hour-ish.
"I said to him 'turn when there's a big enough gap' ... and the car behind started beeping.
"He didn't panic but you could see he was unsettled by it. He didn't rush, he just started turning slowly and driving.
"But this car was adamant that they were in a hurry to get to where they were going ... looked like the Woollies car park."
Ms Geoghan said motorists need to remember they were learners once and they had to figure it out from scratch - and remember the L-plate means the drivers is in the process of learning right then and there.
"You're not born with it ... it's a skill we have to learn over time," she said.
"It's very unfair what they're doing to these learners on the road. It makes them anxious and they don't want to get back in the car. They feel like they're being pressured to drive like an experienced driver.
"Sometimes they can rush, and it could probably cause accidents because this person is pressuring them to move quicker. It could potentially cause a serious accident."
She said learner drivers shouldn't just be learning on back roads that aren't busy.
"They're not going to learn if they're just driving on back roads - they need to learn the skills to be able to drive on busy roads ... lights, right turns, roundabouts, everything else."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
