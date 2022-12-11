Where you can get help if you feel lonely this Christmas: Editorial

Christmas can be a lonely time for many, particularly those who do not have family and friends nearby.
The festive season can exacerbate difficult feelings, especially for those feeling overwhelmed or isolated. It's a time when modern society sends us many messages about what Christmas should look like, but more often than not, the reality cannot live up to the movie.
Valerie Churchill has turned the prospect of spending Christmas alone into an opportunity, and in doing so, she's brought along the entire community.
Her act was so simple - she put a call out on Facebook to see if anyone wanted to meet up on Christmas Day. That message has led to scores of people reaching out and saying they were in a similar position.
It takes bravery to put yourself out there and to let people know you are feeling vulnerable. But Valerie made it safe for others to put their hands up, and the community thanks Valerie for her courage.
If you are struggling with loneliness and meeting up with strangers feels too overwhelming, there are other ways to seek support in the Illawarra.
The Salvation Army will be holding a Christmas Day Service in Wollongong at 9am at their premises on Burelli Street, Wollongong.
They will host an afternoon of free activities and a BBQ at the same venue from 4pm.
Many local clubs offer Christmas Day lunch (at a cost), while Illawarra Street Kitchen provides free meals to anyone who needs it on Christmas Day.
However, if your thing is being on your own, maybe on a bushwalk, in the surf or just watching TV - that's OK.
Just know that many places are willing and ready to listen if you need to talk.
- Gayle Tomlinson
If you need support this Christmas Season:
