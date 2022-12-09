Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police hunting two men in the Illawarra over arrest warrants

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 9 2022 - 7:16pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are on the hunt for Jason Henry (left) and Christopher West over arrest warrants for break-ins on the South Coast.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two men wanted on outstanding arrest warrants on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.