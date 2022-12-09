Police hunting two men in the Illawarra over arrest warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two men wanted on outstanding arrest warrants on the South Coast.
Jason Henry, aged 20, and Christopher West, 23, are wanted over outstanding warrants for break and enter offences.
Detectives from Lake Illawarra Police District have been conducting inquiries into their whereabouts; however, they have not been located.
Henry is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
West is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sights either man, or who has information about their whereabouts, is urged not to approach them, and to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
